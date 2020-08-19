Israeli city government helps virus-hit Chinese community

Photo taken on June 21, 2020 shows a view of a train station in the central Israeli city of Modiin. Israel Railways will be reopened on Monday after three months of closing amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

The mayor of Petah Tikva, Israel, where some 90 Chinese workers reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus , has consoled the Chinese community and sent officers, medical staff and volunteers to provide assistance.After the government locked down the infected area, local residents, mostly Chinese workers at several construction sites across the city, expressed concern since they have been quarantined at home, a local Chinese business organization told the Global Times Wednesday.The local government soon sent officers, medical staff and volunteers to provide assistance for the self-isolated community, including food, medical services and other necessities. Buses also transferred infected workers to designated hotels and hospitals, according to local Chinese media Huaren Toutiao.Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said in an open letter that large-scale nucleic acid testing will be carried out every few days, including those who have already taken the test, to avoid misdiagnosis and to contain the disease, said Huaren Toutiao.All treatment and testing will be provided for free, and officers will send food and water to each household on a regular basis, Greenberg was quoted by Huaren Toutiao as saying.A total of 268 workers live in the residential area, who mostly work for different companies hired by Israeli construction sites, the local business organization told the Global Times.The organization told the Global Times that it is possible those people are not from a Chinese company, as Chinese companies put their employees together to avoid infection from the outside.Living standards there are relatively low, with old houses or container shelters taking up most of the space, crowded and poorly maintained, staff from the business organization said.In recent years, many Chinese construction companies have set up branches in Israel, including China Civil Engineering Construction, China Harbor Engineering Company, and China Railway Tunnel.The case prompted discussions on Chinese social media that it is necessary for more Chinese who work overseas to take a vaccine, as the virus in some countries is still rampant.Chinese scientists are working on clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines. In June, employees of China's state-owned enterprises preparing to go abroad were offered two choices of home-grown inactivated vaccine shots for urgent use, with both shots proving safe in human trials.