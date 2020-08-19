Indonesia reports 1,902 new COVID-19 cases, 69 new deaths

An Indonesian woman wearing a face mask walks in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2020. The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,902 within one day to 144,945, with the death toll adding by 69 to 6,346, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,902 within one day to 144,945, with the death toll adding by 69 to 6,346, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.According to the ministry, 2,351 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 98,657.The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 551 new cases, East Java 335, Central Java 131, West Java 104 and East Kalimantan 91.No new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely Central Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara and Southeast Sulawesi.