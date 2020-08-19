Self-driving bus of autopilot bus line 1 in Henan

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020 shows a self-driving bus of autopilot bus line 1 running on a road in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. Combining technologies like 5G network service and artificial intelligence with smart supervision and control system, test runs of autopilot bus were held in Zhengzhou in recent days. (Xinhua/Li An)

