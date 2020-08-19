Pilots conduct last-minute inspections before flight

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxi to the aircraft hangars after landing during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force takes off during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxis on the runway as another fighter jet takes off during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxi in echelon formation on the flightline and await approvals to take off during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxi in echelon formation on the flightline and await approvals to take off during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxi onto the flightline before takeoff during a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)

Pilots sitting in the cockpit navigate a J-10 fighter jet onto the runway during a flight training exercise conducted by an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)

A pilot assigned to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force goes through pre-flight inspections together with maintenance personnel prior to a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)