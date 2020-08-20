Ferry services in Qiongzhou Strait resume at noon

Fishing boats set out on the sea near Xin'gang port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2020. Ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait have resumed after 12 o'clock at noon on Wednesday, as typhoon Higos made landfall in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

