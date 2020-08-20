People's daily life in Baghdad, Iraq

People wearing face masks are seen at a street in Baghdad, Iraq on Aug. 19, 2020. Night life has been resuming in Baghdad since Aug. 16, when the Iraqi Higher Committee for Health and National Safety cancelled the weekly three-day full curfew to replace them with partial curfew every week and reduced the partial curfew hours to be from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (Xinhua)





Workers wearing face masks work at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq on Aug. 19, 2020.

A man wearing a face mask buys bread in Baghdad, Iraq on Aug. 19, 2020.

A vendor wearing a face mask is seen in Baghdad, Iraq on Aug. 19, 2020.

A man wearing a face mask makes an ice cream in Baghdad, Iraq on Aug. 19, 2020.