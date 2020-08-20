Live concert by two student bands held in Guizhou

Vocalist Yan Xingli (1st L) and bassist Luo Chunmei (1st R) of student band "Encounter" rehearse for a live concert at Haiga Primary School in Dawan Township of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2020. The live concert was given on Wednesday evening by two student bands at Haiga Primary School, "Encounter" and "Unknown Teenagers", in collaboration with Chinese band New Pants. Haiga Primary School is located on Jiucaiping Mountain, which is 2,400 meters above sea level. Its two student bands were born in 2018 and consist of young music lovers at different ages, and they became skilled musicians under proper instruction. As their instructor Gu Ya puts it, music is indeed one of the best heart-purifiers for the students, although it won't necessarily improve their material circumstances. According to video-sharing platform Douyin, Wednesday's live concert has attracted 142 million viewers online. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)





