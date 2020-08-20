Scenery of wetlands in Heilongjiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/20 22:14:09

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020 shows the scenery of the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020 shows the scenery of the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020 shows the scenery of the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020 shows the scenery of the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020 shows the scenery of the Fujin National Wetland Park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus