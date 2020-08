Tourists rest in the shade nearby the Bund in Shanghai on Thursday when the highest temperature in the city exceeded 37C. Shanghai Meteorological Service issued its 12th consecutive high temperature warning this summer on Thursday. Mid-August recorded all high-temperature days, marking the first "Grand Slam" since 1947. The Xujiahui Observatory had previously recorded two "grand slams", in 1934 and 1947, throughout its 148-year history, local authority said. Photo: cnsphoto

RELATED ARTICLES: Hefei Wildlife Park takes measures to help animals fend off summer heat