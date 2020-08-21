Respiratory expert shares China’s experience of combating pandemic

Zhong Nanshan Photo: Xinhua

Renowned Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan shared China's experience of combating the coronavirus with 158 diplomatic missions in China via an online meeting, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday.At the invitation of the MFA, Zhong and the diplomatic missions communicated online on Wednesday, during which Zhong talked in detail about China's experience in fighting COVID-19, including early detection of cases, early quarantine, and treatment, said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the MFA.Zhong also talked about combining Chinese medicine and Western medicine to treat COVID-19 patients.Zhong said that China is willing to cooperate with other countries on R&D of vaccines.Participants in the online meeting thanked China for holding it, and praised Zhong's detailed explanation.Global Times