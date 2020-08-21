Xi says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor of great importance to promoting bilateral ties

Fishing boats berth in the bay at Gwadar port in southwest Pakistan's Gwadar, Jan. 29, 2018.File photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that as a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is of great importance to promoting in-depth development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and forging a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a verbal message to Pakistani President Arif Alvi.