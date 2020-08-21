Chinese man caught wearing a 'cheating device' in mask while taking driving license test

Screenshot from the CCTV video

A man in Jianhua of East China's Zhejiang Province was recently detained by police for trying to cheat in his driving license knowledge test using a "cheating device" hidden in his face mask. Three other people were also arrested for helping him cheat, CCTV reported.The mask, which looks ordinary from the outside, contained a receiver, electric board and camera, according to the CCTV video clip. While wearing this mask, the man, surnamed Tan, intended to receive information from people outside the site through wireless miniature headphones.However, he didn't make it into the test room as his plot was discovered when walking through the security checkpoint outside the test site. In addition to Tan, the police found out a gang of three engaged in the plot.Tan, who claimed to be illiterate, told the police that he failed to pass the theory test although he had been studying for a while. He then decided to pay 6,500 yuan to buy the device, with help from Huang, the owner of a training center.Huang runs a training company that specializes in training people to pass their driving license theory tests, according to reports. Most of the center's students pass their tests; however, for those who fail, Huang contacts his friend, Wang, who runs a second-hand car shop, to "find a way" to help students pass the exam, if needed.Huang and Wang, acting as middlemen, as well as another man that provided the cheating device, have since been arrested. Tan has been disqualified from the theory test and banned from applying for the test for one year, in accordance with relevant regulations. A further investigation is underway.