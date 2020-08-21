Integrated tactical training near Helan Mountains

Source: China Military Published: 2020/8/21

A convoy of armored vehicles comprised of main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles is en route to a designated field at the foot of the Helan Mountains in the west of China. They are attached to a brigade under the 76th Group Army.Photo:China Military


 

