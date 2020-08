Bus driver Tang Pengcheng decorates the bus with fluffy toys in Changsha City, Hunan Province, August 20, 2020.Photo:China News Service

A passenger takes photo of fluffy toys in a bus in Changsha City, Hunan Province, August 20, 2020.Photo:China News Service

A passenger looks at fluffy toys in a bus in Changsha City, Hunan Province, August 20, 2020. Photo:China News Service