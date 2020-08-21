Village in NE China develops cattle breeding industry to increase income of poverty-stricken households

A worker prepares to feed cattle at a livestock breeding cooperative in Dongxing Village of Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 20, 2020. In recent years, Dongxing Village has put efforts into developing cattle breeding industry as a way to increase the income of poverty-stricken households.Photo:Xinhua

