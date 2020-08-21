Willow knitting products made in Miaoshan Town, Shandong

Villagers make willow knitting products in Miaoshan Town of Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 20, 2020. Tancheng County has a long tradition of making willow knitting products and encourages craftspeople to pass down old techniques as well as innovate some new ones. By virtue of e-business platform, the willow knitting products are welcomed by domestic and foreign market.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers make willow knitting products in Miaoshan Town of Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 20, 2020. Tancheng County has a long tradition of making willow knitting products and encourages craftspeople to pass down old techniques as well as innovate some new ones. By virtue of e-business platform, the willow knitting products are welcomed by domestic and foreign market.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers make willow knitting products in Miaoshan Town of Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 20, 2020. Tancheng County has a long tradition of making willow knitting products and encourages craftspeople to pass down old techniques as well as innovate some new ones. By virtue of e-business platform, the willow knitting products are welcomed by domestic and foreign market.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers make willow knitting products in Miaoshan Town of Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 20, 2020. Tancheng County has a long tradition of making willow knitting products and encourages craftspeople to pass down old techniques as well as innovate some new ones. By virtue of e-business platform, the willow knitting products are welcomed by domestic and foreign market.Photo:Xinhua