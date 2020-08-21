South China Tigers seen in Meihua Mountains Nature Reserve in Fujian

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/21 20:47:21

A South China Tiger is seen in the Meihua Mountains Nature Reserve in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2020. Meihua Mountains is known as the home of the South China Tiger, one of the world's most endangered animals. Photo:Xinhua


 

A South China Tiger is seen in the Meihua Mountains Nature Reserve in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2020. Meihua Mountains is known as the home of the South China Tiger, one of the world's most endangered animals. Photo:Xinhua


 

South China Tigers are seen in the Meihua Mountains Nature Reserve in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2020. Meihua Mountains is known as the home of the South China Tiger, one of the world's most endangered animals. Photo:Xinhua


 
 

 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus