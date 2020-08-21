Workers harvest tobacco leaves in Temanggung, Indonesia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/21 21:00:03

Aerial photo shows a worker picking tobacco leaves at a tobacco plantation in Temanggung, Central Java, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Workers dry tobacco leaves at a tobacco plantation in Temanggung, Central Java, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo shows a worker picking tobacco leaves at a tobacco plantation in Temanggung, Central Java, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A worker holds tobacco leaves harvested from a tobacco plantation in Temanggung, Central Java, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus