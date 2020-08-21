Plastic reform

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Recently, East China's Jiangsu Province issued a "plastic ban." As a major province of plastic production, circulation and consumption in China, Jiangsu faces serious plastic pollution. This new order restricts production of certain plastic products, promotes alternative products, and regulates plastic recycling and disposal. In particular, all restaurants are prohibited to use single-use plastic straws. For over a decade, China, one of the world's biggest users of plastic, has had ban on plastic usage. But the latest one issued by Jiangsu Province reflects a new level of determination to regulate the plastic industry and control plastic pollution. However, people should be aware that the protection of environment not only matters to the government, but also to industries and consumers - and civilization as a whole. Merchants should supervise themselves and strengthen mechanisms of self-restraint. Consumers should also realize their responsibilities for environmental protection. Essentially, the combination of all levels of society contributing to plastic awareness can reduce its harm.