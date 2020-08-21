Why is Ottawa obstructing disclosure of information in the Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.Photo:VCG

A few days ago, a hearing was held by the Supreme Court of British Columbia to decide whether further information should be released about Meng Wanzhou's arrest by Canadian and US law enforcement agencies, so as to determine whether judicial process was abused when the United States requested the extradition of Meng Wanzhou from Canada. Meng has been arbitrarily held in custody by Canada for more than 620 days since she arrived at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018. Her early and safe return to China is very much on the mind of her fellow Chinese.Any fair-minded person can tell that Meng's case has been a mistake from the outset. It is a political case orchestrated by the US, with the sole purpose of taking down Huawei and battering China's high-tech industry. It is unwarranted and outrageous, a typical trick by rogues and bullies. It easily reminds one of what happened to Frédéric Pierucci, the former executive of the French company Alstom. In his book "The American Trap," Pierucci recounted his experience and revealed the despicable means by which the US arrested a business executive out of its own political and economic agenda. As the renowned American economist Jeffrey D. Sachs rightly pointed out, by requesting Canada to arrest and extradite Meng, America's motivations in this economic war are partly commercial and partly geopolitical. They certainly have nothing to do with upholding the international rule of law. It is a typical case of "might is right".A Chinese saying goes that he who has a mind to beat his dog will easily find his stick. It nicely captures the situation in Meng's case. More information is coming to light about how the US built up the case against Meng. It used HSBC to set a trap and cook up charges against Meng (what HSBC did amounts to swearing allegiance to the US by selling out Huawei), and then tampered with the so-called "key evidence", a PPT obtained by HSBC executives after a meeting with Meng in 2013. The US would stop at nothing to get its way.Canada, who arbitrarily arrested Meng, acted as an accomplice of the US. The Canadian authorities have being arguing that Canada was merely acting upon the US request and fulfilling its treaty obligation to the US and that the arrest was not politically motivated. That claim cannot be more tenuous. Both the Canada Extradition Act and the Canada-US Extradition Treaty are clearly against extradition for political purposes. According to Canadian media reports, the Canadian government had evaluated Meng's case early on and was fully aware of its political nature. A Canadian Security Intelligence Agency report released in June says that the RCMP officers handling the arrest of Meng recognized the "highly political nature of the arrest" and that it would send shockwaves around the world and affect Canada's relations with China. Had Canada truly acted in accordance with law as it claims, it should have rejected the unreasonable request of the US outright and released Meng by now.It is an irony that the arrest of Meng by Canadian law enforcement agencies should not be "clean" itself. There has been an apparent abuse of process in serious violation of Meng's legitimate rights. According to information already released, before Meng's arrival in Vancouver, Canadian security and law enforcement agencies had had multiple communications with the FBI to plot the arrest. The FBI even instructed Canadian law enforcement agencies to seize Meng's electronic devices and put them into a signal-blocking bag to prevent data from being remotely wiped. Upon Meng's arrival at Vancouver International Airport, Canadian law enforcement agencies illegally searched and probed her for as long as 3 hours under the excuse of immigration checks, without notifying her of their true intention. The Canadian law enforcement agencies were therefore suspected of helping the FBI in secret criminal investigation.In order to expose the abuse of process by Canadian and American law enforcement agencies, Meng's lawyers asked the court to release more information about the case. This application was granted by a court ruling last December. Despite the consent of the Canadian government and prosecutors to disclose more information, several dozen documents were fully or partially redacted under various excuses, seriously compromising the legal effect of these evidence. The Canadian foreign affairs and security authorities tried every means to cover up the truth. Canadian officials even told the court that disclosure of the redacted information would cause damage to Canada-China relations and to Canada's own interests. Isn't it the unlawful arrest of Meng that is hurting China-Canada relations and Canada's own interests? Should Canada truly respect the rule of law, it should readily agree to disclose the key evidence and let truth be known, instead of covering it up.The merits of the matter are clear, and people can tell right from wrong. More and more fair-minded Canadians have come to realize that what happened to Meng is politically motivated and unlawful. In a recent joint letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 19 prominent former Canadian political figures called on the Justice Minister to act in accordance with law and stop extradition proceedings against Meng. The Green Party of Canada, a federal political party, also issued a statement criticizing the abuse of the Canada-US extradition treaty by the US for political purposes and urged the Canadian government to ask the US to withdraw its extradition request.Canada is among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. In a year that marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Canada diplomatic relations, there are supposed to be a host of celebrations. Unfortunately, what Canada did, in collusion with the US, to Meng Wanzhou has seriously undermined popular support for China-Canada relations.It is time for Canada to heed the calls of those sensible Canadians and take actions based on the merits of this matter. An early and proper solution to this issue would help put China-Canada relations back on the right track.The author is an observer for international issues. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn