HK immigration employee stands trial for stealing, misusing personal info of police, others

File photo:VCG

An immigration department employee in Hong Kong was detained for illegally seizing and misusing hundreds of people's personal information, including that of government officials and police officers, and a local court rejected her bail application during a trial on Saturday.The 25-year-old assistant secretary of the immigration department was detained on Thursday and is charged with misconduct of public office and accessing classified information with criminal or dishonest intent, the Hong Kong police noted on Friday.The trial was conducted on Saturday in the Eastern Magistrates' Courts of Hong Kong. The accused applied for bail, but the judge rejected the application as the accusing party was concerned that she might continue to spread personal documents or destroy evidence and escape. A retrial will be conducted on October 19.The accuser said that as a public servant, the suspect used the computer of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to search and gain certain people's personal information and distribute it without permission during the period from December 2019 to August 2020.Media reported that the suspect logged into the computer system of the immigration department without approval more than 100 times and spread the information of 225 people, including senior officials in government, police officers, lawmakers, judges and their families.The police investigation found that the suspect provided the people's personal information to different social media platforms over the past year.According to Hong Kong police, since June 2019, the personal information of 3,800 people, including their names, telephone numbers, addresses, ID numbers, pictures and their families' personal info was posted online.The victims were subject to telephone harassments, pranks and some of their names were used to apply for loans or register for organ donations.In another case on August 15, a 26-year-old police officer was detained for uploading internal Hong Kong police documents to online forums several times since August 2019. The officer has been suspended, as the investigation continues, Hong Kong media reported.Global Times