View of Jakarta, Indonesia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/22 19:20:34

Aerial photo taken on May 1, 2019 shows a business district under sunset in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakarta, located on the northwest coast of Java Island, is the capital and largest city of Indonesia.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on May 1, 2019 shows a business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakarta, located on the northwest coast of Java Island, is the capital and largest city of Indonesia.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2018 shows a business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakarta, located on the northwest coast of Java Island, is the capital and largest city of Indonesia.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows Fatahillah Square in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakarta, located on the northwest coast of Java Island, is the capital and largest city of Indonesia.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
