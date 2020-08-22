Zinnia flowers in full bloom in Henan

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/22 19:44:39

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows sea of zinnia flowers in Dahong Village of Luanchuan County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Over 200 mu (about 13 hectares) of zinnia flowers have been in full bloom in the village recently.Photo:Xinhua


 

A tourist visits sea of zinnia flowers in Dahong Village of Luanchuan County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 21, 2020. Over 200 mu (about 13 hectares) of zinnia flowers have been in full bloom in the village recently.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows sea of zinnia flowers in Dahong Village of Luanchuan County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Over 200 mu (about 13 hectares) of zinnia flowers have been in full bloom in the village recently. Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows sea of zinnia flowers in Dahong Village of Luanchuan County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Over 200 mu (about 13 hectares) of zinnia flowers have been in full bloom in the village recently. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourist visit sea of zinnia flowers in Dahong Village of Luanchuan County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 21, 2020. Over 200 mu (about 13 hectares) of zinnia flowers have been in full bloom in the village recently.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows tourists walking amid zinnia flowers in Dahong Village of Luanchuan County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Over 200 mu (about 13 hectares) of zinnia flowers have been in full bloom in the village recently. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists take photos of zinnia flowers in Dahong Village of Luanchuan County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 21, 2020. Over 200 mu (about 13 hectares) of zinnia flowers have been in full bloom in the village recently.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows zinnia flowers in Dahong Village of Luanchuan County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Over 200 mu (about 13 hectares) of zinnia flowers have been in full bloom in the village recently.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
