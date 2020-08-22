Daily life in downtown Athens amid COVID-19 pandemic

An employee in downtown Athens works at a bar at midnight in Athens, Greece, on Aug. 20, 2020. The Greek government announced on Friday more measures to contain the spread of coronavirus after a spike in COVID-19 cases from the beginning of August. Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management at the Ministry of Citizen Protection, announced that the closure of bars, restaurants imposed in several regions and islands including Mykonos and Santorini last week, is extended to Attika region as well. A 10-day curfew, along with the mandatory use of masks is imposed on the islands of Paros and Antiparos in the Cyclades in both indoor and outdoor areas. The same curfew was imposed last week on the island of Poros, where businesses were ordered to shut down by midnight.Photo:Xinhua

