Chinese medical experts share experience on COVID-19 with S. Sudan medics

Chinese medical expert team members pose for a group photo at a COVID-19 treatment facility in Juba, South Sudan, Aug. 21, 2020. A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government to South Sudan on Friday embarked on experience sharing with their local counterparts in a bid to strengthen the east African nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua

A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government to South Sudan on Friday embarked on experience sharing with their local counterparts in a bid to strengthen the east African nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Since arriving in South Sudan on Wednesday, the Chinese medical expert team shared experience with frontline health workers and members of the country's COVID-19 taskforce headed by Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi.The team also visited South Sudan's main COVID-19 testing and treatment facilities to learn more about the country's battle against COVID-19."The team has learnt a lot of experience from the local health professionals and also the Chinese team gave some advice on how to improve safety of health professionals," Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning told Xinhua in Juba.The eight-member team from China's Anhui Province consists of experts in the medical fields including laboratory technology, infection, insensitive care, public health, and nursing.

Chinese medical expert team members visit a COVID-19 treatment facility in Juba, South Sudan, Aug. 21, 2020. A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government to South Sudan on Friday embarked on experience sharing with their local counterparts in a bid to strengthen the east African nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua

During their nine-day mission, the Chinese medics will share knowledge and experience with senior South Sudanese government officials, local health experts, medical institutions and also train South Sudanese medical staff on COVID-19 response.Hua said the medical team will engage several stakeholders in South Sudan in a bid to forge a common front in tackling the coronavirus pandemic."The Chinese team will discuss with the South Sudanese colleagues to see how they can work together and make the preparation even better," Hua said.South Sudan's total confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 2,497, with 47 deaths and 1,293 recoveries as of Thursday.

Chinese medical expert team members communicate with a local frontline health worker at a COVID-19 testing facility in Juba, South Sudan, Aug. 21, 2020. A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government to South Sudan on Friday embarked on experience sharing with their local counterparts in a bid to strengthen the east African nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua

A Chinese medical expert team member communicates with a local frontline health worker at a COVID-19 testing facility in Juba, South Sudan, Aug. 21, 2020. A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government to South Sudan on Friday embarked on experience sharing with their local counterparts in a bid to strengthen the east African nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua