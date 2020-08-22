Tourists visit fish culture museum in Heilongjiang

A tourist visits a fish culture museum in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 22, 2020. The museum features its exhibition of over 100 acipenser fish, specimens of over 70 fish species and more than 100 relics of fishing gears.Photo:Xinhua

