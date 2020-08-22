Scenery of Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou

Flowers are seen in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 26, 2020. Xixi National Wetland Park, located on the outskirts of Hangzhou, is the first national wetland park in China. The wetland park helps to restore the local ecology and also serves as an eco-education, research and tourism base.Photo:Xinhua

Flowers are seen in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on April 26, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows the scenery of the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows boats sailing in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists take a boat in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Aug. 22, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows a boat sailing in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo:Xinhua