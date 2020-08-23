China's stock market attracts over 2.4m new investors in July

A share Photo: GT

Around 2.43 million investors in China opened accounts to trade stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses in July, industry data showed.The number was up 56.6 percent from June, representing a record monthly high since 2018, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.Individual investors accounted for the majority of investors, reaching around 2.42 million, while new institutional investors stood at 3,900.By the end of last month, the number of investors with A-share accounts had surpassed 170 million, the data showed.