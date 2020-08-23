Giant panda Yongyong gives birth to female cub in Shaanxi

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows giant panda Yongyong and its cub at the Qinling research center of giant panda breeding in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Yongyong gave birth to a female cub weighing 152 grams on Monday. It is the first giant panda born at the center this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Giant panda Yongyong rests at the Qinling research center of giant panda breeding in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2020.

