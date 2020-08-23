Zoo welcomes birth of lion, tiger cubs in Guwahati, India

A Royal Bengal tigress and her two cubs are seen at a zoo in Guwahati, India, Aug. 22, 2020. The zoo welcomed the birth of a lion and two tiger cubs in May. (Str/Xinhua)

A lioness and her cub are seen at a zoo in Guwahati, India, Aug. 22, 2020. The zoo welcomed the birth of a lion and two tiger cubs in May. (Str/Xinhua)

Two Royal Bengal tiger cubs are seen at a zoo in Guwahati, India, Aug. 22, 2020. The zoo welcomed the birth of a lion and two tiger cubs in May. (Str/Xinhua)

