Pacific National Exhibition Fair held with drive-thru experience in Vancouver

Children look at a giant dinosaur display from their car during the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 22, 2020. As one of the longest running events in Canada, the annual Pacific National Exhibition Fair runs Aug. 22 to 30 in Vancouver this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair has been adapted into a drive-thru experience. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors watch the performance from their car during the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors in a car visit the agriculture show during the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Performers interact with visitors in a car during the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors in vehicles visit the agriculture show during the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors in a vehicle order food from a food cart during the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Performers interact with visitors in a car during the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)