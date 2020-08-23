Fighter jets climb to higher altitudes

Source: 81.cn Published: 2020/8/23 11:18:52

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


 

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command gets well-prepared during a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies in speed before takeoff during a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


 

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the runway during a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


 

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command climbs to higher altitudes during a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
