Fighter jets climb to higher altitudes

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command gets well-prepared during a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies in speed before takeoff during a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the runway during a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command climbs to higher altitudes during a flight mission in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)