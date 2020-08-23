People celebrate annual Dozhinki Festival in Minsk, Belarus

People celebrate the annual Dozhinki Festival at the end of the harvest on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People in traditional clothes celebrate the annual Dozhinki Festival at the end of the harvest on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People dance to celebrate the annual Dozhinki Festival at the end of the harvest on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

People in traditional clothes harvest the last batch of rye during celebrations of the annual Dozhinki Festival at the end of the harvest on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)