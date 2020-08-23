Farmers enjoy harvest in Damascus, Syria

A farmer harvests apples in Zabadani town in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Aug. 22, 2020. Farmers returned to their farmlands in the war-ravaged city after the town had been retrieved. This year farmers enjoy their first harvest in years. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

