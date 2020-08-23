Netizens cheer establishment of China's first deaf courier team in Shanghai

A courier carries packages in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province. China's courier business surged in the first half of the year amid the COVID-19 epidemic, with 33.88 billion packages delivered, up 22 percent year-on-year and surpassing the total volume of 2016. Photo: cnshphoto

China's first deaf courier team in Shanghai have been hailed by Chinese web users for their self-reliance and the fact they were getting equal pay for equal work.The courier team consists of 40 deaf deliverymen based in four courier stations in Hongkou and Putuo districts in Shanghai. Some deliverymen can deliver as many as 300 parcels in a day.These deliverymen can unload, unpack, sort out and deliver parcels as skilfully as non-deaf couriers, and get the same pay for doing the same job.Chinese web users were moved by these special couriers' hardworking spirit and cheered them for their efforts on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo. "Disabled workers and healthy workers should enjoy equal pay for equal work! Add oil!" one web user commented.According to Gu Zhong, the initiator of the project, even if deaf people have good educational backgrounds, they tend to meet numerous difficulties when seeking employment."It is almost impossible for disabled people to enjoy equal pay for equal work in other companies or industries. Without the help of sign language, it is hard for deaf people to get the same job as non-deaf people, not to mention the same pay. And deaf people often suffer from discrimination in payment even if they do the same job as non-deaf people," Gu told the Global Times on Sunday.However, this is not the case with these deaf deliverymen. According to Gu, group leaders can get the same basic salaries, social insurance and merit payments as non-deaf deliverymen. Some deaf deliverymen's net incomes can reach as much as 7,000 yuan ($1,012), higher than the incomes that they got in their former jobs before the epidemic.Gu originally organized the group of deaf deliverymen to run a charity supermarket in Hongkou district at the beginning of this year.However, the COVID-19 epidemic led to a sharp drop in the number of customers at the supermarket soon after it was launched, while strong demand in online shopping highlighted shortages in the logistics service. Gu, a sign language news anchor for a local television station in Shanghai, then thought of hiring deaf people, who were finding it difficult to be employed amid the epidemic, as deliverymen.His recruitment advertisement went viral among deaf people and up to a hundred deaf candidates applied for the job. However, many of them failed to stick through the hardest first month of the job, and eventually only 40 remained.Gu later worked with courier companies such as YTO Express, ZTO Express and SF Express, and introduced the deliverymen to their courier stations.Gu predicted that the number of deaf couriers could increase to 300 when the annual Double 11 shopping spree comes.