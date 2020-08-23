Infographic: Chinese war epic 'The Eight Hundred' revitalizes box office, sign of hope for global industry

Chinese war epic 'The Eight Hundred' revitalizes box office, sign of hope for global industryThe blockbuster has gained unprecedented high reviews from Chinese moviegoers and stirred patriotism of many Chinese netizens."Director Guan Hu did not only demonstrate the courage of the soldiers but appropriately portrayed some characters' cowardice, selfishness and timidity in the face of war, which makes the characters fuller.""I have watched many similar patriotic films in my life, but none of them like The Eight Hundred that have touched my heart so deeply. The blockbuster with a sense of family and country has really boosted the spirit of the Chinese people who have experienced the epidemic and floods."