Heat warning issued for Toronto

People cool off at a park in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People kayak on Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Children play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Children play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)