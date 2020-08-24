Heat warning issued for Toronto

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/24 9:15:35

People cool off at a park in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

People kayak on Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Children play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

People play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Children play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
