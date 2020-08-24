Afghanistan reopens Spin Boldak border

An Afghan man holds his child after they arrived at the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2020. The Afghan government has reopened the Spin Boldak border following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Sanaullah Seiam/Xinhua)

An Afghan border forces member checks a man after he returned from Pakistan at the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2020. The Afghan government has reopened the Spin Boldak border following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Sanaullah Seiam/Xinhua)

