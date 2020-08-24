Best Cactus and Succulent Sale of 2020 held in Toronto

People wearing face masks attend the Best Cactus and Succulent Sale of 2020 at Toronto Botanical Garden in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Hosted by Toronto Botanical Garden and Toronto Cactus & Succulent Club, the event kicked off here on Sunday attracting hundreds of cactus and succulent lovers. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man shows a cactus during the Best Cactus and Succulent Sale of 2020 at Toronto Botanical Garden in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Hosted by Toronto Botanical Garden and Toronto Cactus & Succulent Club, the event kicked off here on Sunday attracting hundreds of cactus and succulent lovers. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A potted Orbea Variegata is seen during the Best Cactus and Succulent Sale of 2020 at Toronto Botanical Garden in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Hosted by Toronto Botanical Garden and Toronto Cactus & Succulent Club, the event kicked off here on Sunday attracting hundreds of cactus and succulent lovers. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

