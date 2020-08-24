Workers harvest apples on outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/24 10:00:21

Workers select apples at an orchard during the harvest season on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)


 

Workers show apples they harvested at an orchard during the harvest season on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)


 

A worker picks apples at an orchard during the harvest season on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)


 

Workers load sacks of apples onto a vehicle at an orchard during the harvest season on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
