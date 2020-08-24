Workers harvest apples on outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan

Workers select apples at an orchard during the harvest season on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)

Workers show apples they harvested at an orchard during the harvest season on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)

A worker picks apples at an orchard during the harvest season on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)

Workers load sacks of apples onto a vehicle at an orchard during the harvest season on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)