View of Angsai Canyon in Qinghai

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/24 10:04:31

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows the view of Angsai Canyon in Zaduo County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows the view of Angsai Canyon in Zaduo County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Lyu Xueli)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows a rainbow at Angsai Canyon in Zaduo County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus