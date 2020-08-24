View of Angsai Canyon in Qinghai

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows the view of Angsai Canyon in Zaduo County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows the view of Angsai Canyon in Zaduo County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Lyu Xueli)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2020 shows a rainbow at Angsai Canyon in Zaduo County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)