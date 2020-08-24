Rosefinches seen in Gold Buddha Mountain nature reserve in Chongqing

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/24 10:08:57

A rosefinch is seen in the Gold Buddha Mountain nature reserve in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
