Children's Alka Tournament held in Brnaze, Croatia

Girls dressed in traditional costumes march before the Children's Alka Tournament in Brnaze, Croatia, on Aug. 23, 2020. In memory of their ancestors in the decisive battle against the Ottomans in 1715, the people in the hamlet of Vuckovici instituted in 1955 their Alka Tournament in which only children can participate. (Ivo Cagalj/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Children rest during the Children's Alka Tournament in Brnaze, Croatia, on Aug. 23, 2020.

A boy participates in the Children's Alka Tournament in Brnaze, Croatia, on Aug. 23, 2020.

A boy participates in the Children's Alka Tournament in Brnaze, Croatia, on Aug. 23, 2020.

A boy participates in the Children's Alka Tournament in Brnaze, Croatia, on Aug. 23, 2020.