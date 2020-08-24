4th Monty Underdog Marathon held in Crikvenica, Croatia

A dog gets out of the water with its owner during the 4th Monty Underdog Marathon in Crikvenica, Croatia, Aug. 23, 2020. The event is a swimming competition for dogs and their owners. (Goran Kovacic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A dog is thrown into the water to join its owner during the 4th Monty Underdog Marathon in Crikvenica, Croatia, Aug. 23, 2020. The event is a swimming competition for dogs and their owners. (Goran Kovacic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

