Trump to speak every night of upcoming Republican National Convention: campaign official

A screenshot taken from the 2020 Republican National Convention's (RNC) official website on Aug. 23, 2020 shows the title, graphics and countdown numbers of the four-day event. (Xinhua)

US President Donald Trump will be speaking every night of the upcoming 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), a campaign official said on Sunday."You'll have President Trump speaking at various parts for each of the nights," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said during an appearance on NBC News' "Meet the Press."Miller said the RNC, which will run from Monday to Thursday, will focus on what he called "all the accomplishments that we've had over the last four years with President Trump and what the president's second-term vision is going to look like."

Donald Trump takes the stage on the last day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, the United States, July 21, 2016. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to be in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the RNC's first night Monday when party delegates officially nominate them for the 2020 Republican presidential ticket.On Thursday, Trump will formally accept the nomination in a speech from the South Lawn of the White House, while Pence will deliver his acceptance speech at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.Shortly after Miller's interview, the Trump campaign announced speakers for the RNC, including other members of the Trump family -- first lady Melania Trump, the president's adult children: Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Jr., and Eric -- and Eric's wife Lara Trump.

File photo taken on July 20, 2016 shows Indiana Governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence speaking at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, the United States. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Other speakers will include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former US Ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, and former New York City Mayor and Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani.The four-day 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), which was held virtually, concluded last week, in which former US Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the party's presidential nomination this year.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, takes the stage on the last day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, the United States, July 21, 2016. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Viewership for the DNC was down about 17 percent on average this year across all four nights compared to 2016, according to Nielsen Media Research, a US firm that measures media audiences.Biden's campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo tweeted on Friday that more than 122 million people watched the DNC live across broadcast, cable and digital platforms, adding that the events had 128.7 million video views on social media.