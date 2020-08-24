China, Russia to form closer partnership on 5G in defiance of US

China's telecom giant Huawei displays 5G technology at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 26, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

Russia and China are strengthening strategic high tech partnership on 5G as the US initiated a tech cold war against China and constantly accused Russia of cyberattacks.Russia is ready to cooperate with China and its Huawei Technologies Co on 5G technology, which Moscow is currently trying to develop, local media outlet Interfax reported on Sunday, citing Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.During a Q&A session at the "Territory of Meanings" forum, the minister insisted that Russia has no intention of "following the example" of the US "which simply demands non-cooperation on 5G with China and, in particular, with Huawei,” Sputnik News said.Russia’s stance was in clear contrast with some Western countries -- especially Five Eyes countries such as the UK and Australia -- which are dancing to the tune of the Americans and losing independence in their polices by recklessly banning Huawei from their 5G roll-out due to political motives rather than technical reasons.Some observers also noted that Russia and China have been engaged in a “long-term war” with Western countries in the fields of high technology and telecommunication, while accusations against Moscow mainly centered on cyberattacks and the so-called “Russian interference” in the 2016 US elections.Faced with growing geopolitical competition between major powers, it is inevitable that China and Russia strengthen cooperation, Ma Jihua, a veteran industry analyst and close follower of Huawei, told the Global Times on Monday.Breaking down the blockade and anti-globalization practices of certain Western countries, and maintaining normal trade and global scientific and technological cooperation will also benefit the two countries, Ma noted.Under the yearlong US ban, Huawei has been actively expanding in other markets like Russia, not only on the technological front but also on the business side. In particular, the Chinese tech giant has always attached importance to Russia's talent advantage in fundamental research, as Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei, has frequently mentioned an unnamed Russian mathematician who helped the company achieve a technical breakthrough move from 2G to 3G.