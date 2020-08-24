Bank apologizes after new hire slapped for refusing to drink alcohol with boss

Residents drink beer at a night market in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 16, 2019. More vigor has been poured into Chongqing's evening economy as local authorities improve zoning of night markets, scale up investment on night market branding and facilities, while encouraging consumer spending with night-time leisure activities. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A new hire at a bank in Beijing was struck in the ear after refusing to drink alcohol with his boss at an evening dinner at a restaurant, in an incident that went viral on Chinese social media and prompted many to reflect on Chinese drinking culture, which often involves forcing others to drink.The Beijing branch of Xiamen International Bank Monday morning made a statement to apologize for the controversy, adding that the person in question had been suspended from his post. Two directors of the bank were also punished for their behavior.The statement said an employee surnamed Yang was slapped by his boss at a dinner on August 20.Yang claimed his boss slapped his face right in front of other colleagues after he refused to drink a toast with another higher level boss. He apologized for not drinking and left the restaurant early for his own safety. As he reached the elevator, some colleagues still continued to harangue him, according to Yang.Yang said he cannot drink alcohol for personal reasons and has not drunk in the past 10 years, and told his boss about it before the dinner. However, his boss insisted and demanded that he change his beverage to an alcoholic one.In China's drinking culture, it's normal to see a person being persuaded and challenged to drink more. But this practice is being slammed by many, as it goes against the person's will, and is more likely to be seen as a bad aspect of today's drinking culture.Some netizens said such bad drinking practices should be discarded. Others say forcing others to drink seems like drinking culture, but actually represents the nature of using power against the weak.