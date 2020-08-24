China gives priority to Mekong River countries in providing COVID-19 vaccines: Premier Li

Photo:VCG







China will give priority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Mekong River countries, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at the third Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting via video conference on Monday.



Li and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith are the co-chairs of the meeting. Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Myanmar's President U Win Myint are all in attendance.



China will set up a special fund for public health under the framework of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund, and continue to provide Mekong River countries with material and technical support to fight the epidemic within China’s capacity, Li said.



After the COVID-19 vaccine is developed and put into use, China will give priority to providing the vaccine to Mekong River countries, Li said. China is ready to work with Mekong River countries to support the better role of the WHO amid the pandemic around the globe, he said.



Global Times