Beijing's Palace Museum releases 2021 calendar

The Palace Museum, housed in the Forbidden City, on Sunday held an online ceremony to release its themed calendar for the year 2021.Themed on the Chinese zodiac Year of the Ox, the 2021 calendar features cultural relics related to the ox, and artifacts relevant to Chinese farming culture in the museum's collection.The Palace Museum calendar is an important publication for displaying the museum's collection and a vehicle to promote traditional Chinese culture, said Wang Xudong, the museum's curator.Wang added that the museum is working with all sectors of society to explore the humanistic spirit and diverse values of the Forbidden City.