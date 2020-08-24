RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Sometimes trouble hits you like a piano suddenly falling out of the sky. Do not allow unexpected misfortune to get you down. If you get back on that horse and face life straight on, you are sure to succeed eventually! Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 9, 12, 14.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Friendship, love and romance will be major focuses of your day today. This will turn out to be the perfect time for some socializing, so go out and strike up a conversation with someone new. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)As nice as it would be to do whatever you want, you will have to be on your best behavior today. The wrong word spoken at the wrong time will spell disaster. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You will have to burn your candle at both ends to make progress this week. It will prove tiresome, but the pay off will be more than worth it. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Before you accept help from others, you had best find out first what they expect in return. Remember, there is no such thing as a free lunch. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You may want to comfort a friend who is worrying, but do not make promises about things that are beyond your control. Sticking with the truth, as hard as it may be, will still be your best bet! Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Losing your temper will cause major trouble for you. If you feel your frustrations getting the better of you, it will be best to find somewhere quiet to blow off steam. A message from an old friend will prove surprising. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)All your efforts are starting to pay off. This week will be an excellent time to make some positive changes that will improve your life personally and professionally. Drawing up a budget is sure to help you save money over the long run. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Family relationships may become strained if you demand too much of the ones you love. Talk about your feelings with those close to you, but try to not make them feel guilty about how you feel. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Make sure you look before you leap today. Success will only be achieved through careful and meticulous planning. Remember not to just take care of others, but yourself as well. Pay close attention to minor health difficulties. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will be filled to the brim with positive energy today. Take care, however, that you do not try to take on too much at once, as this energy will not be infinite. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Do not allow yourself to become discouraged. It is natural to run into roadblocks as you try to achieve your dreams. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You are only fooling yourself by thinking that a certain problem in your life will take care of itself if you ignore it long enough. It's time for you to come back to reality. ✭✭✭